Manisha Keer and Prithviraj Tondaiman won the gold medal in trap mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 on October 31. They scored 141 out of 150 to clinch the top prize on offer. Indian athletes continued to shine in the tournament which is being hosted in South Korea. Earlier in the day, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Manisha Keer, Prithviraj Tondaiman Win Gold

