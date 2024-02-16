Manu Bhaker has won Bronze medal at ISSF Shooting World Cup happening in Spain under the cateogry of women's 10m air pistol. Manu Bhaker scored 215.1 points to win the Bronze medal. Rhythm Sangwan on the other hand has finished eighth in the same event. Manu has also won the medals for India in the past and now will be aiming to win at Paris Olympics 2024. Rhythm Sangwan Secures India’s Record-Breaking 16th Paris Olympic Quota Place in Shooting With a Bronze Medal in Women’s 25m Pistol Event at Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze Medal

MANU BHAKER WINS BRONZE AT GRANADA ISSF WORLD CUP🔫 Manu Bhaker with a score of 215.1 points wins credible bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women event at ongoing Granada,Sapin ISSF World Cup event. Rhythm Sangwan finished 8th. Qualification: Manu - 576 - 3rd Rhythm - 580 - 1st pic.twitter.com/4hA32XfOed — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) February 16, 2024

