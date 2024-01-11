India's shooter Rhythm Sangwan went on to secure another medal for India. Rhythm secured the bronze medal in the women’s 25m pistol event and also went on to secure India’s record-breaking 16th Paris Olympic quota place for 2024. Rhythm also settled for a silver medal with partner Arjun Cheema in a 10m air pistol mixed team event. Arjun Cheema and Rhythm Sangwan Win Silver Medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event at Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol 2024.

Rhythm Sangwan wins Bronze medal

Congratulations to @SangwanRhythm as she nails India’s record-breaking 16th @Paris2024 quota place in #Shooting with a 🥉 in the women’s 25m pistol at the #AsianOlympicQualification in Jakarta 🇮🇩🔥🔥🔥🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️#IndianShooting pic.twitter.com/ztN4TElu1r — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) January 11, 2024

16th Quota place for India in Shooting

News Flash: 16th Quota place for India in Shooting 😍 Rhythm Sangwan wins Bronze medal and more importantly get India a Quota place in 25m Pistol event at Asian Olympic Qualifying tournament in Jakarta. pic.twitter.com/itjSKK8PLg — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)