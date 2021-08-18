Maria Andrejczyk, Polish Javelin Thrower, who won a silver medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, auctioned off her silver medal from the Games to help fund an 8-month-old boy's heart surgery. Andrejczyk confirmed Polish convenience store Zabka won the auction with their donation and later insisted that she keeps the medal.

