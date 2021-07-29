Actor Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the legendary Mary Kom after the latter was knocked out of Tokyo Olympics with a defeat at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the round of 16 stage in the women's 51kg boxing event on Thursday, July 29.

See Priyanka Chopra's tweet here:

This is what the ultimate champion looks like… Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time 🙌🏽 #Legend pic.twitter.com/jXnoiUEznu — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 29, 2021

