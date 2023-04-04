Abishek Porel will make his debut for Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League 2023 match against Gujarat Titans on April 4. The Bengal wicketkeeper-batter was signed by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for injured Rishabh Pant. Anrich Nortje has replaced Rovman Powell for Delhi Capitals. For Gujarat Titans, David Warner has replaced Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of the tournament. Shreyas Iyer To Miss Entire IPL 2023 and WTC Final, KKR and India Cricket Team Batter To Undergo Surgery Abroad.

Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl First

Abishek Porel Makes Debut

Congratulations to Abhishek Porel who is all set to make his debut for the @DelhiCapitals 🙌#TATAIPL #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/Kc7jk5lU7b — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023

