In what is expected to be a blockbuster clash, Max Holloway will get locked up against Dustin Poirier in the hexagon, in what will be the latter's retirement match, which will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during an MMA match at Ultimate Fighting Championships. The UFC 318 will start at 07:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on July 20. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UFC events in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, and 4 TV channels for the UFC 318 viewing options on TV telecast. The live streaming viewing option for UFC 318 is available on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. When is Dustin Poirier's Last Match at UFC 318? Know Details of American MMA Star's Retirement Clash Against Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier's Last Dance

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙙'𝙨 last shine! 💎 🥹 Watch Dustin Poirier pull the curtain on an impeccable career at UFC 318; LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.#SonySportsNetwork #UFC #UFC318 pic.twitter.com/tyosMeJEsE — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 19, 2025

