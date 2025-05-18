Michael Morales continued his meteoric rise in Ultimate Fighting Championships, taking his unbeaten streak in Welterweight to 18-0 after defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 106. Morales wasted no time and knocked Burns out in the first round itself inside the octagon to draw level with Joaqiun Buckley in the list of most active UFC winning streaks in the Welterweight division, only Jack Della Maddalena (8) and Shavkat Rakhmonov (7) are ahead. Morales started his UFC career in January 2022 and has since earned 13 wins by knockout, one by submission, and four by decision. Jack Della Maddalena Wins World Welterweight Championship at UFC 315, Ends Belal Muhammad's Unbeaten 11-Match Streak.

Michael Morales Remains Unbeaten

LONGEST ACTIVE UFC WIN STREAKS - Welterweight 8 - Jack Della Maddalena 7 - Shavkat Rakhmonov 6 - Michael Morales 👊 6 - Joaquin Buckley pic.twitter.com/iDtG3spNEs — UFC (@ufc) May 18, 2025

