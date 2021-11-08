Mick Schumacher had a tough time in the Mexican Grand Prix 2021 after crashing out of the race on the very first lap. After the race, he shared an Instagram post writing, "Definitely not the race I was hoping for. Until next time."

See His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mick Schumacher (@mickschumacher)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)