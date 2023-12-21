Nearly 600 million people across the globe play basketball annually and basketball is the second most popular sport in the world, while the number one team sport to play in the United States. The NBA announced the celebrations of the first-ever World Basketball Day on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Henceforth, World Basketball Day will be celebrated annually on December 21, the day Dr. James Naismith first introduced the game of basketball. When is Australian Open 2024? Know Schedule, Start Date and Timings of the Tennis Matches in IST Along with Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details.

NBA Announces Celebrations of the First-Ever World Basketball Day

The NBA today announced its celebrations of the first-ever World Basketball Day. Established by the UN on Aug. 23, #WorldBasketballDay will be observed annually on Dec. 21 – the day Dr. James Naismith introduced the game in Springfield, MA in 1891. More: https://t.co/QsRMaSIlA9 pic.twitter.com/BV8wk70byA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 21, 2023

