The new tennis season will kick off with a down-under Grand Slam. The Australian Open 2024 season is next month with players preparing for the hard court action. Melbourne Park in Australia will be filled again with tennis enthusiasts to support their favourite star in the prestigious tournament. With many stars available and listed for the tournament, fans can expect nail-biting games at Melbourne Park. The 2024 Australian Open runs from January 14-28, with Aryna Sabalenka defending the women’s title and Novak Djokovic the men’s. The 10-time champion can claim the all-time tennis record of a 25th grand slam title if he continues his Open Era record 28-match winning streak until the final Sunday. Iga Swiatek Wins WTA Player of the Year 2023 Award, Becomes First Woman Since Serena Williams To Clinch Top Prize Twice in a Row.

Though there are some striking absentees from recently released entrant’s names. Crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios’ name was missing, who was away from the action following knee surgery. But many fans are expecting the fiery Australian to make a wild card entry for the home tournament. Also, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s name was not included in the list following her long absence from the action due to surgery. The Brit needs to win the qualifying round to make it to the main draw. Where Spanish megastar Rafael Nadal and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka are set for their Grand Slam comebacks.

While the organizers also have made some changes in the format after last year’s “late finishing games”. Australian Open now joins the French Open as the only tennis major to be held over 15 days. The U.S. Open and Wimbledon are both 14-day events. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said his event's first round will now be scheduled across three days, instead of the previous two. Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber Among Stars Making Comebacks; Nick Kyrgios, Emma Raducanu Missing From Entry List.

Australian Open 2024 Schedule

Date 2024 Australian Open Event January 8, 2024 Qualifying round January 14, 2024 Men’s and Women’s’ First Round Games January 17, 2024 Men’s and Women’s’ Second Round Games January 19, 2024 Men’s and Women’s’ Third Round Games January 21, 2024 Men’s and Women’s’ Fourth Round Games January 23, 2024 Men’s and Women’s’ Quarterfinals Games January 25, 2024 Women’s’ Singles Semi Finals Games January 26, 2024 Men’s Singles Semi Finals Games January 27, 2024 Australian Open 2024 Women’s Final Game January 28, 2024 Australian Open 2024 Men’s Final Game

Australian Open 2024 Match Timings

After changing the schedule and length of the tournament, the Australian Open 2024 will start at 11:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) while some matches will also be held at 6:30 PM IST. This is to curb as many games as possible in the shorter period to provide some day’s gap for the athletes before the next round of games. The Australian Open Women’s final game will start at 12 PM IST, while the Men’s final will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Australian Open 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the 2024 Australian Open. Fans can enjoy live action on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of the Australian Open 2024 is also available on the Sony LIV app.

