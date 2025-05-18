Star Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra achieved his long-term target of breaching the 90M mark in the Doha Diamond League 2025. It is the start of the season but Neeraj gave his all and achieved a distance of 90.32 in his second throw of the day. Although he couldn't end up with the lead, conceding it to Julien Weber, Neeraj was happy with his progress. He shared a post on social media as well where he penned down a message opening up on his feelings of breaching the 90M mark and at the same time he thanked his new coach Jan Zelezny, physio and fans as well. Neeraj Chopra Reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s Heartwarming Message After Two-Time Olympic Medallist Historic 90m Throw at Doha Diamond League 2025 (See Post).

Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On His Feelings On Achieving the 90M Mark

Happy to finally achieve the 90m mark at the Doha DL. A big thank you to the Indian supporters in the stadium for their encouragement, and to those watching and praying from home. Grateful to my coach, Jan Zelezny and physio Ishaan Marwaha for their constant support. This is just… pic.twitter.com/GSi3KgwbGI — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 18, 2025

