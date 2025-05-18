Neeraj Chopra achieved a historic milestone in the recently concluded Doha Diamond League 2025 tournament. India's golden arm became the first javelin player from his country to breach the 90m mark in an international competition. Neeraj Chopra threw a thunderous 90.23m and achieved a personal and national record during the Doha Diamond League 2025. Chopra finished second behind Germany's Julian Weber, who threw 91.06m. After Chopra's historic throw at the event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on X for his splendid performance. In response, Neeraj graciously acknowledged the Prime Minister's message and wrote, "Thank you shri @narendramodi ji for your kind words and encouragement. I hope to continue and give my best for the country always!." Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark For the First Time in His Career, Achieves Feat With 90.23m Throw During Doha Diamond League 2025.

Neeraj Chopra Reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s Heartwarming Message

Thank you shri @narendramodi ji for your kind words and encouragement. I hope to continue and give my best for the country always! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/kr7Lgk8ZUe — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 18, 2025

