Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw event in his very first attempt of 86.65m. He finished top of Group A with this attempt.

Check tweet here:

A great start for 🇮🇳's star athlete @Neeraj_chopra1 as he Qualifies for the Final of the Men's Javelin throw event with his 1st attempt of 8⃣6⃣.6⃣5⃣m Catch him Live in action in the Final on 7 August at 4:30 PM (IST)#Athletics#Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/DeBhLy6cAw — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)