Neeraj Chopra achieved a big personal milestone as he breached the 90m mark for the very first time in his career! The javelin throw star achieved this feat at the Doha Diamond League, where his third throw was of a massive 90.23m and that helped him maintain his lead in the competition, after he started with an 88.44m throw, following it up with a foul. He has become just the third Asian after Chinese Taipei's Chao-Tsun Cheng and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and the first Indian to get to the mark. The 90m mark has eluded Neeraj Chopra a number of times in his career, but that is a barrier he doesn't have to worry about anymore and he has ticked a massive achievement. Neeraj Chopra had won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with an 87.58m throw and followed it up with a 89.45m effort, which saw him earn the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. How To Watch Neeraj Chopra’s Event at Doha Diamond League 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of Men’s Javelin Throw Event.

Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark For First Time

#BREAKING Neeraj Chopra has crossed the 90m barrier in the men's javelin throw event at the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday. A throw of 90.23m on his third attempt has seen him take the lead. pic.twitter.com/6oebIdX8Um — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2025

