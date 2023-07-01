Neeraj Chopra achieves another historic feat as he clinches another Diamond league win, as this time he comes from behind to win the Lausanne Diamond League title by a massive 87.66m throw. He started slowly with a foul throw, but gradually build up to nail his fifth attempt and go beyond the reach of closest competitors Julien Weber and Jakub Vadlejch. This is his second Diamond League win of the season after winning in Doha.

Neeraj Chopra Wins Lausanne Diamond League 2023

🚀 NEERAJ CHOPRA WINS LAUSANNE DIAMOND LEAGUE MEET 💎 Olympic Champ Neeraj Chopra won the Men's Javelin at #LausanneDL with a superb 87.66m in 5th round ahead of European Champ Weber 87.03m & World Leader Vadlejch 86.13m! 4th DL meet win for Neeraj. The Golden Boy is Back👑 pic.twitter.com/8Qe4hxX1BO — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) June 30, 2023

