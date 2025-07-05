Neeraj Chopra continues his winning run even in the Neeraj Chopra Classic hosted at Bengaluru as he clinched first position the event in India with a throw of 86. 18 M. His closest competitors were Julius Yego and Rumesh Pathirage who finished second and third respectively. Neeraj achieved the 86.18 M throw in his third attempt and held on to his lead throughout despite the conditions being challenging. Neeraj Chopra 86.18m Throw Video: Watch Ace India Athlete's Title-Winning Javelin Throw During NC Classic 2025.

Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal at NC Classic 2025

BREAKING: Neeraj Chopra WINS the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic (Gold-level meet) in Bengaluru! 🔥🔥🔥 Topped the field with a best throw of 86.18m. #NeerajChopra #Athletics pic.twitter.com/IwPpV5TFoY — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 5, 2025

