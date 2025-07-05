Neeraj Chopra has started his season with consecutive wins as after the Ostrava Golden Spike, he won the Neeraj Chopra Classic hosted for the first time in India. He defeated Julius Yego and Rumesh Pathirage to win the title with a throw of 86.18 M. Neeraj started the campaign with a foul throw but picked up quickly registering his biggest throw in the third attempt under tough conditions. In the end, he was able to hold up the lead. Fans eager to watch his best throw in the Neeraj Chopra classic will get it here. Neeraj Chopra Wins NC Classic 2025, Clinches Men's Javelin Throw Title With 86.18 M Throw.

Neeraj Chopra 86.18m Throw Video

Neeraj Chopra shows exactly why he’s a champion! 💥 Brings out his A game in the third round with a massive 86.18m, taking the lead back from Rumesh Pathirage. 🇮🇳 The crowd is loving it! 🔥#NCClassic 2025 #GameOfThrows #CraftingVictories #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/QPvLFbbIgQ — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) July 5, 2025

