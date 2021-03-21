Nozomi Okuhara Wins All England Open Badminton Championships

Nozomi Okuhara won All England Championships Women's Singles title after beating WR 11 Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 21-16 in Final. Its 2nd All England title for Okuhara. #YAE21 pic.twitter.com/KWvNs3gkmp — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 21, 2021

