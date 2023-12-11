Japan badminton star Nozomi Okuhara did not have a pleasant experience after she arrived in India for the Odisha Masters 2023. The ace shuttler took to Instagram stories to share her ordeal where she revealed that the hotel staff in Cuttack told her there was no booking for her name and that they were full. Fortunately, she did manage to find a hotel with the intervention of the tournament officials and later, she also shared a picture of the room she was staying in. The Odisha Masters 2023 will start on December 12. 'As My Shuttle Soared at 565 Kmph...’ Star Shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Shares Heartwarming Video of Father Unboxing His Guinness World Record for Fastest Hit by a Male Player in Badminton.

Nozomi Okuhara Shares Difficult Experience of Finding a Hotel

Adventures in India Part 3 ft Nozomi Okuhara I dont think after such experiences anyone would be willing to come back to India , harsh reality I feel sorry on behalf of Indian Fans for all these the players have to go through 🙏 pic.twitter.com/luutwyE9dP — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) December 10, 2023

Screenshots of Nozomi Okuhara's Instagram Stories

Okuhara With Her Luggage in Small Uber

Nozomi Okuhara Shares Update on Getting Hotel

Okuhara Checks in At Hotel

