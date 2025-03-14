An unfortunate result for Lakshya Sen as he crashes out of the All-England Open Championship 2025 quarter-final after losing to Chinese opposition Li Shifeng. Lakshya started the game in form after coming out of a solid victory against Jonatan Chrstie. But Li Shifeng held up his defensive game and made Lakshya make errors on attack. In the second game, despite Lakshya upping his game, Li Shifeng didn't let the momentum slip and clinched the match 10-21, 16-21. With this India's challenge in singles at All-England Open Championship came to an end. Sudirman Cup 2025: India Drawn in Group D with Indonesia, Denmark and England.

Lakshya Sen Bows Out of All-England Open Championship 2025

YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 MS - QF 21 21 🇨🇳LI Shi Feng🥇 10 16 🇮🇳Lakshya SEN 🕚 in 45 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) March 14, 2025

