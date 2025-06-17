Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched yet another win, beating Indiana Pacers 120-109 in the NBA 2024-25 finals game 5. They had already settled the NBA Finals 2024-25 series 2-2 after the last win in game 4, and now they are enjoying a 3-2 lead. As the NBA Finals work on a best-of-seven format, Oklahoma City Thunder are now just one win away from claiming the NBA 2024-25 title. Jalen Williams proved to be a true star for the Oklahoma City Thunder, bagging 40 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31. Pascal Siakam was the lone star for the Indiana Pacers, managing 28 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA 2024-25 Most Valuable Player, Oklahoma City Thunder Star Player Beats Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic To Win His First MVP Award.

Oklahoma City Thunder 120-109 Indiana Pacers

PROTECTED HOME COURT 😤 pic.twitter.com/U8Ib4usGTK — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 17, 2025

