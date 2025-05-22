Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA 2024-25 most valuable player, having taken the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Western Conference Finals. This is Shai's first NBA MVP Award and came after beating Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic via voting, where the former received 71 first-place and 29 second-place votes, while the latter got 29 first-place and 71 second-place votes. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and five rebounds per game this season, which led to the Thunder's dominating 68-14 record. Oklahoma City Thunder Takes 1-0 Lead in NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stars As OKC Beats Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins NBA 2024-25 MVP

SGA JOINS KD & RUSS 🔥 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins elite company as the 3rd Oklahoma City Thunder player to be named #KiaMVP! pic.twitter.com/TqQP8aK2qb — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2025

