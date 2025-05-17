Parul Chaudhary broke the national record at the Women's 3000m Steeplechase event at the Doha Diamond League 2025 on May 16. The athlete who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, clocked a timing of 9.13.39, which saw her break her national record of 9:15.31 set at the World Championships in Budapest in 2023. Parul Chaudhary finished sixth in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase event and qualified for the World Championships 2025 later on this year. Kenya's Faith Cherotich secured the top spot in the Women's 3000m steeplechase event with a timing of 9:05.08 while Winfred Yavi finished second, clocking 9:05.26. Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League 2025 With Historic 90.23 m Throw, Germany’s Julian Weber Bags Top Spot.

Parul Chaudhary Breaks National Record at Doha Diamond League 2025

NATIONAL RECORD PARUL Chaudhary clocks 9:13.39 to improve her national 3000m steeplechase record at #DohaDL She finished 6th.#IndianAthletics#steeplechase @Adille1 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)