Neeraj Chopra finished second at the Doha Diamond League 2025 with a historic 90.23m throw on May 16. The two-time Olympic medallist breached the 90m mark for the first time in his career, becoming the third Asian and first Indian to do so, as he hurled the javelin for a distance of 90.23m in his third attempt in the event. However, he fell short in the end against Germany's Julian Weber, who took the win by registering a massive 91.06m throw. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist had started with an impressive 88.44m throw in his first attempt, which saw him take the lead and despite a foul in his second attempt, he continued to be right at the top. After going past 90m in his third attempt, Neeraj Chopra registered an 80.56m throw in his fourth attempt. His fifth throw was invalid and he was beaten by Julian Weber, who won the competition with his last throw. Kishore Jena, the other Indian in the fray, finished eighth. Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark For the First Time in His Career, Achieves Feat With 90.23m Throw During Doha Diamond League 2025.

Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League 2025

