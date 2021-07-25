Pranati Nayak fails to qualify for the Artistic Gymnastics finals as she finishes with a score of 42.565 in subdivision 1. Get Nayak's performance score here.

India’s only artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak has failed to qualify after an outstanding effort! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 LIVE, ALL DAY LONG, 23rd July - Aug 8 📺 Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, Sony Six#SirfSonyPeDikhega #OlympicsOnSony #HumHongeKamyab — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 25, 2021

