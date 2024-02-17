India has marked their name in another gymnastics event as Pranati Nayak bagged a bronze medal for the country in the women's vault event at the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024. Pranati Nayak ended with an average score of 13.620. Meanwhile, fellow countrywoman Dipa Karmakar came fifth with an average score of 13.383. India will now be more confident in the gymnast's events as they will be aiming for Paris Olympics 2024. Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Gold Medal in Shotput Event at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024.

Pranati Nayak Bags Bronze

#Medal🏅Alert 🚨 for 🇮🇳🥳

coming straight from FIG Apparatus World Cup, Cairo,🇪🇬#Gymnastics 🤸🏽‍♀️



🇮🇳's @Pranati20219985 snatched a shiny #Bronze🥉in the Women's Vault event with an average score of 13.620🔥



Meanwhile, compatriot @DipaKarmakar gave a commendable 5th-place… pic.twitter.com/W9lAgbpfRY— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 17, 2024

