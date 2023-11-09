India secure another accolade in Compound Archery as the Women's Compound team gets crowned as Asian Champions. Indian Women's Compound Team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami & Parneet Kaur beat Chinese Taipei 234-233 in the Asian Archery Championship 2023 to win the Asian Championship Gold medal for the 2nd time after the 2017 edition. This is the fifth gold medal for Jyothi Surekha Vennam in Asian Archery Championships. PM Narendra Modi Applauds ‘Golden Girls’ Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Gopichand, Parneet Kaur for Securing Gold Medal in Archery at Asian Games 2023.

India Win Gold Medal in Women's Compound Archery Team Event

What a fabulous start to the day ❤️ India win GOLD medal in Compound Women Team event at Asian Archery Championship. The trio of Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Goswami & Parneet Kaur beat Chinese Taipei 234-233 in Final. pic.twitter.com/nkp4dKNa65 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) November 9, 2023

