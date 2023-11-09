Another gold medal for India at the Asian Archery Championship 2023 and it comes with a silver medal as well as Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur face each other at the final of the Women's Compound individual event and it is Parneet who comes out victorious in shootout after regular match ended in 145-145 stalemate. Parneet clinches the gold medal while Jyothi has to settle with the bronze. This is India's 3rd gold medal at this edition of the competition. Priyansh and Aditi Gopichand Swami Win Gold Medal in Compound Mixed Team Event at Asian Archery Championship 2023.

Parneet Kaur Wins Gold, Jyothi Surekha Vennam Bags Silver in Compound Women's Individual Event

PARNEET KAUR CROWNED AS ASIAN CHAMPION 🏹 Parneet Kaur and Jyothi Surekha Vennam strikes 🥇& 🥈as Parneet Kaur beat compatriot Jyothi in SO(145-145) in finals of Compound women's event at Asian Archery Ch's 4TH GOLD FOR 🇮🇳 AT CONTINENTAL CH'S IN COMPOUND WOMENS INDIVIDUAL EVENT pic.twitter.com/jiDY31vOcb — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) November 9, 2023

