India national cricket team star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Award 2025 on Monday. The stylish cricketer was named in the 'Comeback of the Year' category. In December 2022, the keeper-batter survived a life-threatening car accident while driving from Delhi to Roorkee. The car accident happened when Pant's car was hit by a divider on the road. The car caught fire immediately. Pant suffered right knee ligament damage, wrist and ankle injuries, and several cuts on his body. After recovering from the accident, Pant played his first match during the Indian Premier League 2024 season for Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant became the second Indian cricketer after legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus Award. Tendulkar won the prestigious award of Sporting Moment 2000-2020. Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Winning Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award, Dedicates It to India (See Post).

Rishabh Pant Nominated for Laureus Award 2025

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards' Comeback of the Year Award pic.twitter.com/gxpy0re5tD — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2025

Memorable Moment for Rishabh Pant

In 2022, #Laureus25 World Comeback of the Year Nominee @RishabhPant17 suffered widespread injuries and needed reconstructive knee surgery after a serious car crash. The wicket-keeper batter made a remarkable return to cricket last year and won the @T20WorldCup with @BCCI. pic.twitter.com/WWYmhthgQt — Laureus (@LaureusSport) March 3, 2025

