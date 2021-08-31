Singhraj Adhana won India's eighth medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as he clinched the bronze in the P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event on Tuesday. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the 39-year-old.

See his tweet here:

Terrific performance @AdhanaSinghraj. The way you handled your nerves to win the #bronze medal was remarkable. Many congratulations to you & your family who have supported you to come this far.#Paralympics #ParaShooting #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/MUIZmLS850 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2021

