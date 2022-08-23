Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza has pulled out of the upcoming US Open 2022 due to injury. The 35-year-old picked up a knock to her forearm/elbow while playing in Canada. The Indian star has also stated that this will change her retirement plans as she was set to hand up the boots at the end of the 2022 season.

Sania Mirza has pulled out of the US Open due to an injury she picked up in Canada. Says it will change her retirement plans. pic.twitter.com/G4NHB6Q25u — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) August 23, 2022

