Sumit Nagal Beats World No 38 Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Opening Round

Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal has emerged as a major talking point in the history of Indian Tennis at present. Nagal has made the country proud by making it to the main round of the Monte Carlo Masters and also won the first-round match of the major Tennis competition. Nagal lost to world number seven Holger Ruune in the round of 32 stage but pushed the match into the third and the deciding set by winning the second won by 6-3. In the end, Rune was able to win the match by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3.Sumit Nagal Beats World No 38 Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Opening Round

Sumit Nagal Forces the Match to Third Set Against Holger Rune

Well, what do we have over here 🧐@nagalsumit forces a decider by taking the second set 6-3 over Rune!@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/wYpl5ROxkg — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 11, 2024

