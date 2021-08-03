After withdrawing from some of the team events at Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles finally returned to action and secured a bronze medal. Biles was competing in the balance beam final and finished third with a 14.000. China's Guan Chenchen won gold with a 14.633 and her compatriot Tang Xijing won silver with a 14.233.

