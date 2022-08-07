On this day (August 07) in 2021, Neeraj Chopra created history as he won India's first medal in athletics in Olympics. The Indian athletes achieved the feat at Tokyo 2020 by finishing at the top of the podium in the Javelin Throw event with a score of 87.58m.

It's been a year since Neeraj Chopra sent his javelin into the Tokyo sky and clinched Independent India's first Olympic medal in athletics 🥇#Tokyo2020 #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/mhEkBhBPCY — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) August 7, 2022

