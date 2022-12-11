Smriti Mandhana played a memorable knock against Australia Women in the 2nd T20I in Mumbai as she scored a 49-ball 79 which helped India Women to take the game to Super Over and then she hit two crucial boundaries again which ensured India's win in the second of the five-match series. She hit four sixes and nine boundaries in his innings. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2022: Match Ends in Tie, India Win Super Over As Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh Shine

Smriti Mandhana Hits 19th T20I Half Century

2ND WT20I. WICKET! 16.3: Smriti Mandhana 79(49) b Annabel Sutherland, India Women 148/4 https://t.co/2OlSECwnGk #INDvAUS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 11, 2022

