India Women comeback brilliantly in the 2nd T20I against Australia Women in Mumbai as they defeat them to equalise in the series 1-1 in a game that went to super over. India Women won the toss and chose to field first. The Aussie women continued from where they left in the 1st T20I and ended up with a big score of 187/1 in 20 overs. India could only take the wicket of Alyssa Healy in the whole innings as Beth Mooney (54-ball 82) and Tahlia McGrath (51-ball 70) remained not out. India went off to a flier during the chase thanks to Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Smriti continued her amazing innings even after Shafali fell and completed her half century. She finally fell to Annabel Sutherland while trying to play a paddle sweep after scoring a whirlwind 49-ball 79. India was under pressure after losing Smriti for a few overs but a crucial cameo by Richa Ghosh took the game to Super over. Smriti Mandhana showed her power again as she smashed a six and a four in the super over. Renuka Singh Thakur had 20 to defend and she was successful in doing it. Smriti Mandhana Hits 19th T20I Half Century During India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2022

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2022 Result

