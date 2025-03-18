India national cricket team wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has recreated the "stupid, stupid, stupid" phrase of legendary Sunil Gavaskar in the latest fun campaign advertisement of Goibibo. In a fun campaign advertisement, Rishabh Pant was seen trying to imitate the former great. The actual incident took place during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne between India and Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Rishabh Pant played a rash shot and got out, which shifted the momentum towards Australia. Sunil Gavaskar, who was doing commentary, was fumed with Pant's shot and said, "Stupid, stupid, stupid! You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that. You missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that is your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. This is a stupid shot. This is letting your team down badly. You have to understand the situation as well." The infamous phrase by Sunil Gavaskar went viral on social media. 'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid!' Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Rishabh Pant on Live Commentary For His Bizarre Shot Selection As Scott Boland Dismisses Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsman in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Performs Mimicry of Sunil Gavaskar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)