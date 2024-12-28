Sunil Gavaskar was irate and had lost his cool when Rishabh Pant was dismissed on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 in Melbourne on December 28. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman played a bizarre scoop shot off Scott Boland's bowling that resulted in a top-edge with Nathan Lyon completing the dismissal with a catch at third man. Sunil Gavaskar, who was on live commentary for ABC Sport, reacted furiously to Rishabh Pant's dismissal as he said, "Stupid, Stupid, Stupid! You've got two fielders there and you still go for that. You've missed the previous shot and look where you've been caught. You've been caught at deep third man. That is throwing away your wicket." 'Was that Shot Really Needed?' Fans React to Rishabh Pant's Dismissal as Indian Wicketkeeper Plays Bizarre Shot During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

"Not in the situation that India was. You have to understand the situation as well, you cannot say that that's your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot! That is letting your team down badly!" Gavaskar continued on the IND vs AUS live commentary. India had a 32-run partnership going between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja and India looked to be regaining a bit of control of proceedings in the first session on Day 3 before that outrageous shot by Rishabh Pant resulted in his dismissal. Ravindra Jadeja, who had struck a half-century in the drawn IND vs AUS Brisbane Test, too was dismissed in the opening session putting India in further trouble.

Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Rishabh Pant for His Shot Selection

On Day 2, India witnessed a superb 102-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal which promised much more before a miscommunication between the two led to the latter being run out. Virat Kohli, who consistently left deliveries outside the off-stump was also dismissed in the same session for 36 runs off 86 deliveries. Australia had batted first upon winning the toss and had scored a mammoth 474 riding on a 34th Test century from Steve Smith.

