In a very unfortunate development, a fire broke out at the Park Hayatt hotel in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on Monday, April 14. The fire reportedly broke out on the first floor of the hotel, sending thick smoke billowing across the area. Following the incident, fire tenders rushed to the Park Hyatt hotel. Firefighters immediately reached the spot and doused the fire, which spread dense smoke across the vicinity. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team is staying in the hotel as their home accommodation in Hyderabad but has been declared safe from the fire. Abhishek Sharma Credits Mentor Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav After Record 141-Run Knock During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricketers Declared Safe After Fire Broke Out At Their IPL 2025 Home Accommodation

A fire broke out at the Park Hayatt hotel in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on Monday, April 14. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team is currently staying at the hotel *ALL PLAYERS ARE SAFE*#parkhayatt pic.twitter.com/hT0tI6npyA — SunrisersHyd - OrangeArmy Forever (@Orangearmyforvr) April 14, 2025

