Abhishek Sharma produced one of the greatest knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 history. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener slammed a match-winning 141 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Abhishek's record-breaking innings helped SRH chase down 246, the second-highest total in the IPL. The explosive batter was also awarded the Player of the Match for his sensational knock. Following the win, Abhishek credited his mentor Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav for staying in touch and helping him in his rough patch in the IPL 2025. Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Star Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Following 141-Run Match-Winning Knock in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma Credits Mentor Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭, 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 🫶 🎥 Abhishek Sharma credits Yuvraj Singh & Surya Kumar Yadav after producing one of the greatest #TATAIPL knocks 🤝#TATAIPL | #SRHvPBKS | @IamAbhiSharma4 | @YUVSTRONG12 | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/feXGczTKdZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2025

