The team of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aleksandr Nedovyesov will take on David Hernandez and Rafael Matos in the second round of Men's Doubles at Wimbledon 2022 on July 01, 2022. The match has a tentative start time of 03:30 PM IST. Star Sports and Dsiney+Hotstar will telecast and live stream the Tennis tournament respectively.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)