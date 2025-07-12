Rinky Hijikata and David Pel will clash with the British duo of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the men's doubles final match at Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday, July 12. The Rinky Hijikata-David Pel vs Julian Cash-Lloyd Glasspool match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it will begin approximately at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 and fans will likely be able to watch the Rinky Hijikata-David Pel vs Julian Cash-Lloyd Glasspool live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Rinky Hijikata-David Pel vs Julian Cash-Lloyd Glasspool live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Jannik Sinner Sets Up French Open Final Rematch Against Carlos Alcaraz After Defeating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Finals.

Rinky Hijikata-David Pel vs Julian Cash-Lloyd Glasspool, Wimbledon 2025 Men's Doubles Final

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool will have the home support in the gentlemen's doubles final 🇬🇧 Presented by @BarclaysUK | #FiveUnmissableMoments pic.twitter.com/I7ytgcTkbY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)