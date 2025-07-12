Amanda Anisimova will take on Iga Swiatek in what promises to be a fascinating Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final on July 12. The Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 and fans can watch Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Novak Djokovic Plans To Play at Least One More Wimbledon After Losing to World No 1 Jannik Sinner in Semi-Finals of 2025 Grand Slam Event.

Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek

One Match. One Crown. 👑🎾 The stage is set, the stakes are sky-high! Iga Świątek vs Amanda Anisimova — Two warriors. One dream. Who will lift the Wimbledon 2025 title?#Wimbledon2025 | Final 👉 #Anisimova vs #Świątek , SAT, 12 JUL LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/kKb2xZjKAw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2025

