In blockbuster French Open 2025 rematch, Jannik Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final on July 13. The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz tennis match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it starts at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 and fans can watchJannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch theJannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek Runs Riot To Lift Her Maiden Wimbledon Title With Double Bagel Over Amanda Anisimova.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming

The stage is set. The top two seeds face off.#CarlosAlcaraz vs. @janniksin it doesn’t get bigger than this!🔥 Will Alcaraz complete his 3-peat, or will Sinner lift his first-ever Wimbledon title?#Wimbledon2025 👉 Men's Singles Final, SUN, 13 JULY, 8:30 PM onwards On Star… pic.twitter.com/iL1uVmZdz3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2025

