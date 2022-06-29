The team of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aleksandr Nedovyesov will take on Marcos Giron and James Duckworth in the first round of Men's Doubles at Wimbledon 2022 on June 29, 2022 at 05:30 PM IST. Star Sports and Dsiney+Hotstar will telecast and live stream the Tennis tournament respectively.

The #CentreCourt100 celebrations continue at #Wimbledon2022! 🤩 Who are you most excited to watch on Day 3?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AJgFF6PwZ4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)