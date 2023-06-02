Two dominating wins in the first two rounds has build the momentum nicely for Andrey Rublev as he eyes an entry into the fourth round of the French Open 2023 with a win against his next opponent World no. 48 Lorenzo Sonego. The match has a probable starting time of 3:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego, French Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's just getting more and more exciting 🤩 🎾 Here's how today's action in the Men's Singles category will unfold 💪#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/TtNa4tQi2K — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 2, 2023

