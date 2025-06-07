World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka couldn't hold her tears after receiving the runners-up title after losing the French Open 2025 women's singles thrilling final against Coco Gauff. The World No. 1 was stunned 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 by the USA's Coco Gauff. During the title presentation ceremony, Aryna Sabalenka got emotional and started crying when she was given the microphone to address the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff won her second major career title after winning the US Open in 2023. Coco Gauff Wins French Open 2025 Women's Singles Title, Defeats Aryna Sabalenka in Final to Win First-Ever Roland-Garros Grand Slam Title.

Aryna Sabalenka Breaks Down in Tears

Aryna, you can be so proud of your tournament 🧡#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ySgwm3uVqT — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2025

