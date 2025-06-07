World No. 2 Coco Gauff thrashed world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling French Open 2025 women's singles final on Saturday, June 7. With this victory, the 21-year-old won her first-ever Roland Garros Grand Slam title. This was also Coco Gauff's second career major title after winning the US Open in 2023. Talking about the French Open 2025 women's singles final, Aryna Sabalenka won the first set, but Coco Gauff made a brilliant comeback and won back-to-back sets to claim the title. Novak Djokovic Touches Clay Court, Applauds Fans As He Hints at Roland Garros Farewell After Loss to Jannik Sinner in French Open 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

New Queen of Paris!

