Two clinical wins in the first rounds and Aryna Sabalenka looks set for another deep run in the French Open 2022-23 this time. After beating Irina Shymanovich in the second round, she is all set to take on Kamila Rakhimova in the third round of the Roland Garros. The match has a probable starting time of 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamila Rakhimova, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamila Rakhimova French Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Some key matches to look forward to in the Women's Singles category on Day 6️⃣ of @rolandgarros 🙌🎾 Watch all the LIVE action only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/RgjMGrzA44 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 2, 2023

